The Untold Score: Sports Betting’s Toll on Society

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, 38 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized online and retail sports betting. In New Mexico, gambling remains illegal except in casinos on tribal lands but some would like that to change. Nationwide, the money wagered on sports has skyrocketed—from $4.9 billion in 2017 to $121.1 billion in 2023—and experts believe that figure will only continue to rise.

Our guests warn that behind this surge lies a steep societal cost. Irresponsible gambling can lead to depression, loneliness, job loss, dropping out of school, and even encounters with the criminal justice system. Of particular concern is how gambling companies reach new audiences—especially young people—through sponsorships, influencers, and subtle advertising tied to sporting events.

While states often tout the economic benefits of legalized betting, the costs of addiction are frequently underestimated. The numbers tell a stark story: 75% of college students report gambling in the past year, and nearly half of those say they’ve bet on sports. This Forum examines the real price of sports betting—and whether the wager is worth it.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Les Bernal, National Director, Stop Predatory Gambling

Guy Clark, Executive Director, Stop Predatory Gambling-New Mexico (1993-2024 and former National Chairman Wayne Taylor, Ph.D, Assistant Professor of Marketing, SMU Cox School of Business

Stop Predatory Gambling

Need Help? Call the Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700