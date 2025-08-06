From Crisis to Consensus: A New Vision for Santa Fe Housing

With municipal elections approaching this November, affordable housing is expected to be a defining issue for Santa Fe voters. In response to the escalating crisis, ten local organizations have joined forces to form the Housing for Santa Fe Coalition and have released a platform titled PIP—an acronym for Protect, Invest, and Permit. The goal: to build consensus and advocate for policies that address the city’s housing challenges.

In this episode of The Forum, leaders from three member organizations outline key components of the PIP platform and the changes they hope elected officials will adopt. Among the concerns raised were the lengthy and costly permitting processes that hinder development and drive up housing prices. Guests also emphasized the broader consequences of the crisis, noting how the lack of affordable housing makes it increasingly difficult for young families to remain in Santa Fe and deters economic growth.

Specific proposals include:

· Allocating funds for emergency rental assistance

· Transferring certain infrastructure costs from developers to the city

· Increasing the number of permits for affordable rental and homeownership units

This conversation is part one of a two-part series. Tune in on August 18 for the continuation of the discussion with representatives from Friends of Architecture Santa Fe and Santa Fe for the Future.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Johanna Gilligan, Deputy CEO, Homewise

Miles Conway, Executive Officer, the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association & CEO, the New Mexico Homebuilders Association

Tomás Rivera, Executive Director, Chainbreaker Coalition

Show Notes:

Housing for Santa Fe Coalition

Homewise

Chainbreaker Coalition

Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association