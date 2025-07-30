Opera in Santa Fe and Dallas: Conversations with Maestro Harry Bicket and Ian Derrer

Maestro Harry Bicket, Music Director of The Santa Fe Opera, shares the winding journey that took him from Liverpool, England to one of the most prestigious podiums in American opera. Joining the conversation is Ian Derrer, General Director of The Dallas Opera, who began his professional operatic career in Santa Fe as a production assistant. Together, they reflect on the unique challenges and opportunities facing opera today, the strategies their companies are using to reach new audiences, and what visitors can look forward to at their respective opera houses.

In 2013, Harry Bicket became Chief Conductor of The Santa Fe Opera, adding to an already distinguished career that has taken him to some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls (see show notes for his full biography). What sets this interview apart is Maestro Bicket’s vivid and often humorous account of his early years in Liverpool, his studies at the Royal College of Music and Oxford, and his decision that led him to walk from Santa Fe to the Opera for his job interview. He speaks with deep affection about the art form of opera and the unique atmosphere of the Santa Fe venue. As he notes, while it can be challenging to persuade some performers to make the trip to New Mexico, once they do, they often want to return year after year.

Ian Derrer, General Director of The Dallas Opera, also has deep ties to Santa Fe—his husband, Daniel James, serves as the Director of Artistic Administration at The Santa Fe Opera. During our conversation, Ian offered a preview of The Dallas Opera’s 2025–2026 season and explained how he aims to strike a balance between the classical repertoire and bold new works. Both The Dallas Opera and The Santa Fe Opera are committed to expanding access and building future audiences through family-friendly programming, youth performances, and summer camps. Listeners will also enjoy hearing Ian talk about the special program sponsored by the opera to train women conductors which has led to many successful careers.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Harry Bicket, Music Director, The Santa Fe Opera

Ian Derrer,

Show Notes :

The Santa Fe Opera

The Dallas Opera

Don Carlo – Plácido Doming; Montserrat Caballé, Sherrill Milnes; Shirley Verrett; Giuseppe Verdi