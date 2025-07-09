Forum Plus: A Diplomatic Life Turned Deadly — Eliza Reid’s Death on the Island
Eliza Reid, Iceland’s former First Lady, joins me to discuss her debut novel — Death on the Island — a gripping murder mystery set against the dramatic backdrop of Iceland’s Westman Islands. Drawing from her own diplomatic experience, Eliza has created a compelling ensemble of characters, each with secrets to uncover as they find themselves isolated on the windswept archipelago.
Following in the tradition of classic locked-room mysteries à la Agatha Christie, the novel delivers plenty of twists and turns — complete with murder, tangled romances, and unexpected alliances.
Our conversation also explores Iceland’s unique culture. With a population of under 400,000, the country consistently ranks among the world’s happiest — a fact Eliza attributes to the resilience and creativity of its people. Raised in Canada and now deeply rooted in Icelandic life, she offers fascinating insights into what makes Iceland — and its fiction — so compelling.
It was a lively and enjoyable conversation, and I’m confident you’ll enjoy Death on the Island as much as I did.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Eliza Reid