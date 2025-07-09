Forum Plus: A Diplomatic Life Turned Deadly — Eliza Reid’s Death on the Island

Following in the tradition of classic locked-room mysteries à la Agatha Christie, the novel delivers plenty of twists and turns — complete with murder, tangled romances, and unexpected alliances.

Our conversation also explores Iceland’s unique culture. With a population of under 400,000, the country consistently ranks among the world’s happiest — a fact Eliza attributes to the resilience and creativity of its people. Raised in Canada and now deeply rooted in Icelandic life, she offers fascinating insights into what makes Iceland — and its fiction — so compelling.

It was a lively and enjoyable conversation, and I’m confident you’ll enjoy Death on the Island as much as I did.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Eliza Reid