6/23/2025 - From Tehran to Capitol Hill: The Geopolitical and Legislative Battles Facing the U.S.

Recorded on June 19—just days before the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22—the program featured insights from Dr. Paul Salem, Beirut-based Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute. Salem offered a regional perspective on the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, tracing developments back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He outlined the options available to the U.S. and warned of the long-term consequences of military escalation, recalling the lessons of past “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Also joining the conversation was John Lawrence, who brings nearly 40 years of experience on Capitol Hill. Lawrence addressed Congress’s reaction to the bombing and the frustration over the lack of prior consultation with congressional leadership. While the tension over presidential authority to launch military actions without congressional approval is longstanding, it remains to be seen whether this latest episode will prompt legislative action.

He also unpacked the core components of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” discussed what concessions the Senate may demand, and assessed whether the ambitious package can meet its July 4 deadline.

On a lighter note, John talked about his most recent mystery pastiche “Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Revolutionary’s Daughter.”

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Paul Salem, Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute

John Lawrence, Author and Professor, (Chief of Staff to Nancy Pelosi, 2005-2012) Dr. Salem writes on Substack, Thinking Middle East, that I highly recommend. His latest, written after the U.S. bombing expands on many of the points raised in his Forum interview.