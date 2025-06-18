06/18/2025 Forum Plus - An Interview with Frank Lavin

In a recent episode, I spoke with Frank Lavin, who served alongside President Ronald Reagan throughout all eight years of his presidency — in roles ranging from the Office of Presidential Personnel to the National Security Council. His new book, Inside the Reagan White House, isn’t your typical political memoir or presidential biography. Instead, it offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how Reagan truly operated when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Frank also shares how he became one of the few to avoid the infamous ire of First Lady Nancy Reagan — and, now columnist for Forbes, he reflects on what Reagan’s leadership style can teach us today.

It’s a revealing and insightful conversation — coming up on The Forum Plus, here on KSFR Santa Fe and KSQR Questa, your community radio station for Northern New Mexico.