06/16/2025 Not in Silence: Confronting Antisemitism
While antisemitic incidents have surged since the brutal Hamas attacks of October 7, Jews and Jewish communities have faced bigotry and violence for centuries. In this episode of The Forum, we hear from two leading voices—Joel Schwitzer, the Dallas-based regional director of the American Jewish Committee, and Rabbi Jack Schacter—in separate recorded interviews.
Together, they explore the historical roots of antisemitism, highlight findings from the AJC’s and ADL’s most recent reports, and reflect on their decades of work building interfaith coalitions.
Over half of American Jews now say they’ve changed their behavior out of concern for their safety. Synagogues, Jewish community centers, and schools face growing pressure to invest in costly security measures. High-profile attacks—like the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., and a violent assault in Boulder, Colorado, where a man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails against demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza—have only intensified fears within Jewish communities.
Both Schwitzer and Rabbi Schacter emphasize that criticism of Israeli policies or Prime Minister Netanyahu does not in itself constitute antisemitism. However, they warn that social media’s anonymity and reach are amplifying hate speech and misinformation. In response, they dedicate much of their time to speaking in schools, promoting tolerance, and encouraging interfaith dialogue.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Talitha Arnold
Guests: Joel Schwitzer, Regional Director, American Jewish Committee
Rabbi Jack Schacter, Hamakom Santa Fe & Los Alamos Jewish Center
The State of Antisemitism in America 2024: AJC’s Survey of American Jews