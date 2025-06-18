06/16/2025 Not in Silence: Confronting Antisemitism

Over half of American Jews now say they’ve changed their behavior out of concern for their safety. Synagogues, Jewish community centers, and schools face growing pressure to invest in costly security measures. High-profile attacks—like the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., and a violent assault in Boulder, Colorado, where a man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails against demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza—have only intensified fears within Jewish communities.

Both Schwitzer and Rabbi Schacter emphasize that criticism of Israeli policies or Prime Minister Netanyahu does not in itself constitute antisemitism. However, they warn that social media’s anonymity and reach are amplifying hate speech and misinformation. In response, they dedicate much of their time to speaking in schools, promoting tolerance, and encouraging interfaith dialogue.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Joel Schwitzer, Regional Director, American Jewish Committee

Rabbi Jack Schacter, Hamakom Santa Fe & Los Alamos Jewish Center

The State of Antisemitism in America 2024: AJC’s Survey of American Jews