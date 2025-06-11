Forum Plus - A Conversation with Mexico’s Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barrágan

On June 3, 2025, Mexico’s Ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, joined Jim Falk for an insightful conversation on U.S.–Mexico relations. The interview took place during the World Affairs Councils of America’s Annual Leadership Conference, hosted this year by Global Santa Fe, where Ambassador Moctezuma was the keynote speaker.

The ambassador voiced his government’s serious concerns about a proposed 5% excise tax on remittances, emphasizing the potential harm such a measure could cause to millions of Mexican families who depend on these payments. Other topics included the growing problem of illegal firearms flowing into Mexico from the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum’s approach to confronting drug cartels—recently designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government and the economic consequences of tariffs on cross-border trade.

This timely conversation offers critical insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the bilateral relationship.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: His Excellency Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States