6/9/2025 Global Shake-Up: President Trump’s Foreign Policy

As President Trump enters the fifth month of his second term, his administration is grappling with a host of complex global challenges—from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, to the crisis in Gaza and Israel, and the shifting contours of U.S. tariff policy. On June 3, 2025, KSFR and Global Santa Fe co-hosted a public Town Hall featuring James M. Lindsay, Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Held at Hotel Santa Fe, the event served as the official kick-off for the World Affairs Councils of America’s National Leadership Meeting, which this year was hosted by Global Santa Fe.

Jim Lindsay, an acclaimed author and host of the weekly podcast The President’s Inbox, produced by the Council on Foreign Relations, is a leading voice on American foreign policy and a frequent speaker at international conferences. This episode of The Forum was recorded before a live audience at Hotel Santa Fe as the opening event of the 2025 World Affairs Councils of America National Leadership Conference, hosted by Global Santa Fe. In a wide-ranging conversation, host Jim Falk and Dr. Lindsay explored how Trump’s second term is unfolding differently from his first—particularly the president’s dominant role in shaping foreign policy, underscored by key vacancies at the National Security Council, including the National Security Advisor. They also examined major international flashpoints, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, U.S.-Israeli relations, and the ongoing reorganization of foreign policy institutions in Washington. Lindsay emphasized the need to maintain a careful balance between “hard” and “soft” power, voicing concern that the latter is being increasingly neglected and diminished,.

Host: Jim Falk Guest: James Lindsay, Mary and David Boies distinguished fellow in U.S. Foreign Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).