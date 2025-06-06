Why The Peace Corps Matters: Looking back — and Ahead
The vision of American volunteers serving abroad remains one of President John F. Kennedy’s most enduring and admired legacies. Since its founding in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in over 144 countries through the Peace Corps, fostering cross-cultural understanding and development.
As the federal government continues to explore ways to reduce spending, the Peace Corps faces the possibility of funding cuts. In this episode of The Forum, two New Mexicans reflect on their years of service and the lasting impact it had on their lives and communities. In the second half of the program, we’re joined by the Vice President of the National Peace Corps Association, who shares the purpose of her visit to New Mexico and underscores how the Peace Corps’ mission not only spans the globe but also enriches life here at home
Early in the morning on October 14, 1960, at the University of Michigan, then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy posed a bold question to a crowd of students: Would they be willing to serve their country by sharing their skills in developing nations? That impromptu challenge, delivered from the steps of the Michigan Union, marked the genesis of what would become the Peace Corps. Just a few months after Kennedy’s inauguration, in March 1961, the Peace Corps was officially established as a Congressionally-approved government agency.
On this edition of The Forum, we revisit that moment in history by hearing Kennedy’s original remarks and exploring how the spirit of his call to service endures.
Santa Fe resident Tom Gee was there from the beginning. He worked closely with the Peace Corps’ first director, Sargent Shriver, and shares vivid recollections of those formative years. His reflections offer insight into the hope and optimism that defined the early days of the Kennedy administration.
We also hear from Kelly Pearce, who taught English in Armenia from 2001 to 2003. She recently returned to Yerevan, the capital, and reflects on how her Peace Corps experience continues to shape her personal and professional life.
In the second half-hour, Carla Brown—also a returned Peace Corps volunteer—joins us to discuss her current work with the National Peace Corps Association. She shares how she and fellow RPCVs (Returned Peace Corps Volunteers) are traveling across the country to engage with alumni, the media, and elected officials to strengthen support for the Peace Corps and its mission.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Tom Gee, Peace Corps Staff, Washington, D.C. (1962-1965)
Kelly Pearce, Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Armenia, 2001-2003), Media Manager, Teach+Plus, Albuquerque
Carla Brown, Vice President, National Peace Corps Association
Show Notes:
Peace Corps
National Peace Corps Association
Teach+Plus