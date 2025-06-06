Why The Peace Corps Matters: Looking back — and Ahead

Early in the morning on October 14, 1960, at the University of Michigan, then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy posed a bold question to a crowd of students: Would they be willing to serve their country by sharing their skills in developing nations? That impromptu challenge, delivered from the steps of the Michigan Union, marked the genesis of what would become the Peace Corps. Just a few months after Kennedy’s inauguration, in March 1961, the Peace Corps was officially established as a Congressionally-approved government agency.

On this edition of The Forum, we revisit that moment in history by hearing Kennedy’s original remarks and exploring how the spirit of his call to service endures.

Santa Fe resident Tom Gee was there from the beginning. He worked closely with the Peace Corps’ first director, Sargent Shriver, and shares vivid recollections of those formative years. His reflections offer insight into the hope and optimism that defined the early days of the Kennedy administration.

We also hear from Kelly Pearce, who taught English in Armenia from 2001 to 2003. She recently returned to Yerevan, the capital, and reflects on how her Peace Corps experience continues to shape her personal and professional life.

In the second half-hour, Carla Brown—also a returned Peace Corps volunteer—joins us to discuss her current work with the National Peace Corps Association. She shares how she and fellow RPCVs (Returned Peace Corps Volunteers) are traveling across the country to engage with alumni, the media, and elected officials to strengthen support for the Peace Corps and its mission.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Tom Gee, Peace Corps Staff, Washington, D.C. (1962-1965)

Kelly Pearce, Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Armenia, 2001-2003), Media Manager, Teach+Plus, Albuquerque

Carla Brown, Vice President, National Peace Corps Association

