Honoring Sacrifice: A Memorial Day Conversation
Memorial Day — often seen as the unofficial start of summer — is, above all, a solemn occasion to honor the military personnel who gave their lives in service to our nation.
In this special Memorial Day episode of The Forum, co-host Talitha Arnold and host Jim Falk speak with two U.S. military veterans about the personal significance of the holiday. The conversation explores not only remembrance but also the potential impact of proposed budget cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, particularly how they might affect essential services like mental health care and disability benefits.
In the second half of the program, Chris Cassidy, president and CEO of the newly opened National Medal of Honor Museum, shares what visitors can expect from the museum’s exhibits and how the recognizes recipients of the nation’s highest military decoration.
Marine Major General James Williams (Ret.) and Army veteran William (“Bill”) Jennings each devoted more than 30 years to distinguished military careers. Today, both continue to serve their fellow veterans through active volunteer work. During the conversation, they voiced growing concern over recently announced budget and staffing cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs, warning that such reductions could negatively impact essential services relied upon by veterans — as well as hinder military recruitment efforts.
When asked about the recent removal of certain books from the libraries of U.S. military academies, including West Point and the Naval Academy, General Williams cautioned against the dangers of obscuring or rewriting history. On a lighter note, when asked to share their favorite military-themed films, Williams selected The Guns of Navarone, while Jennings chose Saving Private Ryan.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Talitha Arnold
Guests: Major General James L. Williams (ret.) U.S. Marines
William Jennings, Commander, New Mexico American Legion