Honoring Sacrifice: A Memorial Day Conversation

Marine Major General James Williams (Ret.) and Army veteran William (“Bill”) Jennings each devoted more than 30 years to distinguished military careers. Today, both continue to serve their fellow veterans through active volunteer work. During the conversation, they voiced growing concern over recently announced budget and staffing cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs, warning that such reductions could negatively impact essential services relied upon by veterans — as well as hinder military recruitment efforts.

When asked about the recent removal of certain books from the libraries of U.S. military academies, including West Point and the Naval Academy, General Williams cautioned against the dangers of obscuring or rewriting history. On a lighter note, when asked to share their favorite military-themed films, Williams selected The Guns of Navarone, while Jennings chose Saving Private Ryan.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Major General James L. Williams (ret.) U.S. Marines

William Jennings, Commander, New Mexico American Legion