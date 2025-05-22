Forum Plus - Adam Weymouth: Tracking the Lone Wolf
Adam Weymouth is an award-winning journalist and author, best known for his 2018 debut Kings of the Yukon, which garnered critical acclaim, including The Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year and Lonely Planet’s Adventure Travel Book of the Year.
In his latest work, Lone Wolf, Weymouth traces the remarkable true story of Slavc, a European wolf who, in 2012, embarked on an epic 1,000-mile journey from Slovenia to the mountains north of Verona, Italy. But Lone Wolf is much more than a wildlife odyssey—it is a profound reflection on our relationship with the natural world, and with one another, in an era shaped by political division, resurgent nationalism, and growing ecological anxiety.
Host: Jim Falk Guest: Adam Weymouth, Author & Journalist
Show Notes: New Mexico Wild International Wolf Center Adam Weymouth