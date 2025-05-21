SANTA FE IN FOCUS: CITY LEADERSHIP AND WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS

Mark Scott, who began his role in February, is a seasoned professional, having served as a city manager or interim city manager since 1990 in a wide range of cities—from Beverly Hills, California, to Spartanburg, South Carolina. In the interview, Scott shares why he was enthusiastic about coming to Santa Fe and what he hopes to accomplish. The discussion touches on challenges like recruiting and retaining high-quality staff, as well as strategies for providing affordable housing.

In the second half of the program, Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya outlines critical steps residents can take to protect themselves and their property from wildfire risks. The Fire Department’s Wildland Division offers homeowners information, support, and recommendations—which may include removing fire hazards like tree limbs and brush from their property.

As the race for Santa Fe’s next mayor begins to take shape—especially following Mayor Alan Webber’s recent announcement that he will not seek a third term—this timely episode of The Forum features valuable insights from two of the city’s top officials.

City Manager Mark Scott shares his perspective on what is realistically achievable in Santa Fe, offering context that may prove useful as mayoral candidates begin presenting their visions for the city. With a significant number of vacancies across many city departments, Scott underscores the difficulty of delivering essential services without adequate staffing. Drawing on his decades of experience working under various models of municipal governance, Scott also reflects on the pros and cons of different city management structures. He offers several thoughtful recommendations aimed at improving the City’s overall efficiency.

In the second half of the program, Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya delivers practical, timely advice for homeowners on how to better protect their properties from wildfires. He emphasizes that fire season is no longer confined to the summer months, but has become a year-round concern due to climate change, increased winds, reduced rainfall, and drier landscapes. Chief Moya also highlights the strong collaboration between the City’s Fire Department, Santa Fe County, and surrounding municipalities—an essential component of regional emergency response.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Rob Hochschild, News Reporter, KSFR

Guests: Mark Scott, City Manager, City of Santa Fe

Brian Moya, Fire Chief, Santa Fe Fire Department (SFFD)

Show Notes: FireWise Wildfire Prevention Page

Ready Set Go Wildfire Action Plan