5/5/2025: A Timely Conversation on US–Mexico Relations

In this timely episode, Ambassador Tony Garza and Consul Patricia Pinzón Sánchez discuss Sheinbaum’s leadership, growing border security measures, and the essential role of the Consulate in supporting Mexican citizens. They highlight how trade, culture, and education continue to bind our two nations together.

As Mexicans and Americans came together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the timing was fitting for a thoughtful discussion on the increasingly complex U.S.–Mexico relationship. The bilateral ties have come under renewed pressure following President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion of deploying U.S. troops into Mexico to combat drug cartels. In response, Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, firmly asserted her commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

Amid rising tensions, a narrow military buffer zone has been established along parts of the border, with stricter penalties for unauthorized entry. In this episode, Ambassador Tony Garza and Consul Patricia Pinzón Sánchez offer insights into President Sheinbaum’s early leadership, her strong domestic support, and the broader implications for diplomacy between the two countries.

Consul Pinzón also emphasized the critical role of the Consulate in assisting Mexican citizens abroad, encouraging individuals to reach out with any questions or concerns. Both experts underscored the enduring importance of the U.S.–Mexico relationship across key areas—including trade, culture, education, and mutual security.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests:

The Honorable Tony Garza, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico (2002-2009), Senior Advisor, White & Case

Patricia Pinzón Sánchez, Consul of Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

Additional Notes:



Mexican Consulate Emergency Line: (505) - 270 7009 (Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for guidance to Mexican nationals in New Mexico facing emergencies (arrests, or other)

CIAM – Center for Information and Assistance for Mexicans Abroad: (520)-623-7874 (Available 24/7). National call center for Mexicans in the United States in need of assistance. From this line they can connect you to the closest consulate for assistance.

Website: https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/albuquerque/

