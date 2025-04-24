Uncharted Landscapes: From Navajo Country to the White House

Talitha Arnold and Anne Hillerman’s friendship shines through in this engaging interview, where they delve into Hillerman’s latest novel, Shadow of the Solstice (available April 22), and reflect on how her early career in journalism helped shape her fiction writing. Like her father, the legendary Tony Hillerman, Anne brings New Mexico’s vivid and diverse landscapes to life with exceptional skill. In a shift, this new book weaves in darker, real-world events—such as uranium transport through Navajo lands and the Medicaid fraud scandal that rocked Phoenix—adding depth to her signature storytelling.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist and author Chris Whipple returns with Uncharted, now #6 on the NYT combined non-fiction bestseller list. Drawing from in-depth interviews with key players from both 2024 presidential campaigns, Whipple reveals previously unreported insights, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s private visit to the White House, where she urged the president to reconsider his reelection bid for the sake of his legacy.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Anne Hillerman, author, “Shadow of the Solstice: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel”

Chris Whipple, Author, “Unchartered: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History”