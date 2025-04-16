04/16/2025 How Christians and Jews Celebrate Their Holiest Days

This April marks a rare confluence of these sacred observances. In this special program, co-host Talitha Arnold, Senior Minister at the United Church of Santa Fe, leads a conversation with local faith leaders about the history and significance of Passover (also called Pesach) and Easter.

Rabbi Neil recounts the story of the Seder, highlighting the symbolism and historical meaning behind each of the ritual foods served during the meal.

Ms. Flórez-Mansi reflects on the importance of Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week and leads up to Easter Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Christ. She also discusses how the Holy Week services at the Cathedral Basilica embody Santa Fe’s unique spiritual and cultural character.

A surprising insight from the conversation is the origin of the pilgrimage to Chimayó. It traces back to the Bataan Death March, as New Mexicans began making the journey as an expression of gratitude for those who endured the 65-mile forced march during World War II.

Our guests remind listeners that all people experience peaks and valleys on the journey of the human soul—and that we are never truly alone along the way.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Reverend Talitha Arnold, senior minister United Church of Santa Fe

Guests: Rabbi Neil Amswych, Temple Beth Shalom, host of KSFR’s Soul Searching

Carmen Flórez-Mansi, director of music, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi (Santa Fe)