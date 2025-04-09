04/09/2025 Deb Haaland Speaks Out on Interior Cuts, Unveils Policy Priorities & New Mexico Premiere of A Place Called Home

Deb Haaland on The Forum: Leadership, Legacy, and New Mexico’s Future

On April 4, The Forum recorded an interview at KSFR with Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Cabinet and now a Democratic candidate for governor of New Mexico. In a wide-ranging conversation, Haaland reflected on her New Mexico upbringing, her service as Secretary of the Interior, and the policies she would champion as governor.

She strongly defended her work at the Department of the Interior and voiced concern over recent budget and staff cuts—especially at the Bureau of Indian Affairs—warning of their deep impact on New Mexico’s tribal communities and public lands.

"A Place Called Home" Premieres at the Lensic

In the second half of this week’s show, composer Bradley Ellingboe and poet/lyricist Tony Silvestri joined Forum co-host Talitha Arnold to discuss the upcoming New Mexico premiere of their ecological cantata, A Place Called Home. The performance will take place at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 12.

Told through the voices of residents in a small, mythical town, the cantata explores the human toll of climate change. Brad and Tony shared the story behind their creative process and how music and poetry can together inspire reflection and action.

Host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: The Honorable Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of Interior and candidate for New Mexico governor

Bradley Ellingboe, Director of Music, The United Church of Santa Fe and artistic Director, Coro Lux

Charles Anthony Silvestri, Poet/Lyricist