03/31/2025 The Fight for Government Accountability and Press Freedom

In January, former President Trump removed 17 inspectors general from key government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs. Among them was Michael Missal, who had served as the VA’s independent watchdog for nearly a decade. His dismissal, along with others, may have violated a 2022 law requiring notice and justification for such terminations. Missal joins us to discuss the vital role of inspectors general, the importance of their independence, and his team's successes in exposing waste, fraud, and abuse.

Meanwhile, press freedom faces its own battle. The Voice of America (VOA), a trusted international news source since 1942, faced a shutdown that would have silenced its 1,200 journalists broadcasting in 49 languages to a global audience of over 361 million. A federal judge’s temporary restraining order has paused these efforts, but the fight continues. VOA’s chief national correspondent, Steve Herman, warns that dismantling the organization would allow adversaries like China to dominate the global news landscape.

Join us for an in-depth discussion on the struggle to protect accountability, transparency, and the free press.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Michael Missal, Inspector General, Department of Veterans Affairs (2016-2025)

Steve Herman, Chief National Correspondence, Voice of America and author of “ Behind the White House Curtain: A Senior Journalist’s Story of Covering the President-and Why It Matters (2024)