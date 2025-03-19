3/17/2025 with Jeffrey Toobin, Live from CCA co-sponsored by Global Santa Fe

This program, co-sponsored by Global Santa Fe took place at the Center for Contemporary Arts before a live audience. In a wide-ranging discussion, Host Jim Falk and Toobin explored the origin of presidential pardons, the how the ways that different presidents used the most powerful of powers, revealed deeper insights into their character. The focus of Toobin’s most recent bestseller is President Ford’s controversial pardon of Nixon which the author believes was a mistake with serious consequences that continue to plague our country. The behind the scenes jockeying and schemes taken on behalf of Nixon and the fight over ownership of the president’s papers, which had not been reported in such detail, make for a fascinating conversation.

BONUS: After the program, Toobin answers questions from the audience.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Jeffrey Toobin, CNN legal commentator, New York Times, contributing columnist and author of ten bestsellers. His most recent, The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy.

Special Thanks To:

Center for Contemporary Arts - Santa Fe

Global Santa Fe