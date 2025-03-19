3/17/2025 with Jeffrey Toobin, Live from CCA co-sponsored by Global Santa Fe
CNN legal commentator and bestselling author Jeffrey Toobin discusses his latest book, “The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy.” President Ford’s pardon just one month after President Nixon’s resignation, while viewed more favorably today than in 1974, continues to be controversial. Toobin takes the position that that how presidents use the power of the pardon reveals “the president’s soul.”
This program, co-sponsored by Global Santa Fe took place at the Center for Contemporary Arts before a live audience. In a wide-ranging discussion, Host Jim Falk and Toobin explored the origin of presidential pardons, the how the ways that different presidents used the most powerful of powers, revealed deeper insights into their character. The focus of Toobin’s most recent bestseller is President Ford’s controversial pardon of Nixon which the author believes was a mistake with serious consequences that continue to plague our country. The behind the scenes jockeying and schemes taken on behalf of Nixon and the fight over ownership of the president’s papers, which had not been reported in such detail, make for a fascinating conversation.
BONUS: After the program, Toobin answers questions from the audience.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Jeffrey Toobin, CNN legal commentator, New York Times, contributing columnist and author of ten bestsellers. His most recent, The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy.
Special Thanks To:
Center for Contemporary Arts - Santa Fe
Global Santa Fe