2/24/2025 with SFPD Chief of Police Paul Joye & Sergeant Luke Wakefield
Ask residents of Santa Fe about their greatest concern and the likely response will be public safety. In this program, The Forum goes behind the statistics to discuss with Santa Fe Chief of Police Paul Joye how he and the Police Department are working to make the “city different” the “city safer.” Sergeant Luke Wakefield reminds us how we can make our residences safer to discourage theft.
Included among other subjects discussed were the problems associated with recidivism, and homelessness as well as traffic and road safety; the affordability of housing and its effect on officer recruitment; how training places greater emphasis on de-escalation.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Host: Eric Davis
Guests:
· Paul Joye, Chief of Police, City of Santa Fe
· Sergeant Luke Wakefield, Detective Sergeant, Property Crimes Unit