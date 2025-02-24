2/24/2025 with SFPD Chief of Police Paul Joye & Sergeant Luke Wakefield

Included among other subjects discussed were the problems associated with recidivism, and homelessness as well as traffic and road safety; the affordability of housing and its effect on officer recruitment; how training places greater emphasis on de-escalation.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Eric Davis

Guests:

· Paul Joye, Chief of Police, City of Santa Fe

· Sergeant Luke Wakefield, Detective Sergeant, Property Crimes Unit