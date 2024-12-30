12/30/2024 Part 2 with Bill Church

As 2024 draws to a close, host Jim Falk and news reporter, Rob Hochschild talk with two leaders of the Santa Fe community about their work and hopes for the New Year: Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of NM Congressional District 3, and The Santa Fe New Mexican's new Executive Editor Bill Church. The interview with Rep. Leger Fernández was recorded on December 20 while the House of Representatives debated the Bill to extend the budget or risk a partial government shutdown. The conversation with Bill Church was recorded on December 17.