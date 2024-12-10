© 2024
The Forum

12/09/2024 with host Jim Falk

Published December 10, 2024 at 1:58 PM MST

Today's topic: Should New Mexico open a public bank? And what are the cons and pros of doing such?


Today's contributing panelists and subject experts: Peter Smith, Angela Merkert, Harold Dixon, and Jerry Jones.

Angela Merkert is the Executive Director for Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity

Harold Dixon is the retired Head of NM Credit Union ASSOCIATION & NEW MEXICO'S STATE EMPLOYEES UNION

Jerry Jones is the CEO Anchorum Health Foundation

