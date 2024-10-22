The Forum: Full Interview with Jim James (10/21/2024)

I’m Jim Falk, host of KSFR's "The Forum" This week, I spoke with Jim James, an attorney who represents the Tesuque Pueblo, preparing a program on the controversial Expanded Power Capacity Project, which the Los Alamos National Laboratory claims is mission critical. I knew it was crucial to hear the perspective from those who will be most affected by the project.

In this interview, Mr. James and I talked about the cultural and archaeological significance of the land, as well as the legal issues surrounding the approval process.

You can be sure of one thing: This issue is not going away for the foreseeable future

And whatever the decision it will have wide ranging implications,, for our community.

This interview was featured on The Forum 10/21/2024.