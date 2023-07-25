07/24/2023 with moderator Bill Saubert

Today's panelists: Steve Terrell, David Markun, and Kay Crouch
Topics: Will Mr. Trump be the first President to serve while wearing an electronic tracking device? Will the American public ever find out what really has happened with the Bidens and why they get treated so deferentially by federal prosecutors? Will the economy improve enough between now and Election Day so that it catches up with the President’s rosy Bidenomics rhetoric or will James Carvill’s maxim (It’s the economy, stupid) take down a second Biden term? What will it take to make The Forum the most discussed political program in Santa Fe in the run-up to the 2024 national election?