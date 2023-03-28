03/27/2023 with moderator John Pound

Today's panelists: Paula Maynes, Halley Faust, and Bill Saubert.

Today's Topics: Trump’s legal problems; his proactive moves; should he be indicted in any or all the matters?; the effect of any indictment on his candidacy.

TikTok— should it be shut down in the United States? How potentially damaging is it? Is the idea of shutting it down here antithetical to our core values relating to the free flow of information?

The cozying up of China and Russia: how concerning is it? What are they up to?