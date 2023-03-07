© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bill S.jpg
The Forum

03/06/2023 with moderator Bill Saubert

Published March 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST

Today's panelists: David Markun, David Pollak, and Steve Terrell.

Today's Topics: What are the prospects of reviving consensus-building as means of setting policy direction in the United States and what has to be done to achieve it? Is Chicago savable and are there any lessons that other progressive mayors and politicians should take from Ms. Lightfoot’s defeat? Who should make the decision and what criteria should be applied about what books will be paid for by taxpayer money?

The Forum