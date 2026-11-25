With the 2027 legislative session approaching, the guests discuss the task force’s recommendations, including modernizing recordkeeping systems, providing additional resources to overwhelmed government agencies, and the controversial proposal to charge out-of-state requesters for police body camera footage.

The conversation also explores the growing role of commercial data brokers, the sale of personal information by government agencies, and the challenges of balancing individual privacy with the public’s right to know. Watler draws on his experience representing news organizations seeking to unseal court records in the Oklahoma City bombing case and explains why resistance to government transparency transcends political party lines.

All agree that the solution is to better equip government agencies to fulfill public records requests, not restrict access. Government transparency is essential to a healthy democracy.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Patrick Davis

Guests:

