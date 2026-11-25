11/23/2026 How Public Are Our Public Records?
When you ask your government for information, should you have to wait weeks, pay hundreds of dollars, or even hire an attorney to obtain records that rightfully belong to the public?
Host Jim Falk and co-host KSFR news reporter Patrick Davis examine whether New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) is fulfilling its promise of government transparency. Joining them are Christine Barber, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government; Lalita Moskowitz, senior prisoners’ rights attorney with the ACLU of New Mexico and a member of the state’s IPRA task force; and Paul Watler, a nationally recognized First Amendment attorney and partner at Jackson Walker.
With the 2027 legislative session approaching, the guests discuss the task force’s recommendations, including modernizing recordkeeping systems, providing additional resources to overwhelmed government agencies, and the controversial proposal to charge out-of-state requesters for police body camera footage.
The conversation also explores the growing role of commercial data brokers, the sale of personal information by government agencies, and the challenges of balancing individual privacy with the public’s right to know. Watler draws on his experience representing news organizations seeking to unseal court records in the Oklahoma City bombing case and explains why resistance to government transparency transcends political party lines.
All agree that the solution is to better equip government agencies to fulfill public records requests, not restrict access. Government transparency is essential to a healthy democracy.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Patrick Davis
Guests:
- Christine Barber, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government
- Lalita Moskowitz, senior prisoners’ rights attorney, ACLU of New Mexico and a member of the state’s IPRA task force
- Paul Watler, Partner, Jackson Walker
- Safeguarding Sunshine: A Report from the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act Task Force, October 2026