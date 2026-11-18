Drawing on years of investigative reporting, Cole examines the extraordinary relationships between Jared Kushner, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, and how their shared ambitions helped shape American foreign policy during Donald Trump's first administration.

Their conversation explores Cole's allegations that Kushner gained access to as much as $2 billion in secret Gulf-controlled funds, the Saudi and Emirati blockade of Qatar, the controversial rescue of the Kushner family's troubled 666 Fifth Avenue property, and the tensions between Kushner's backchannel diplomacy and senior American officials, including Secretaries Rex Tillerson and James Mattis.

Cole also discusses the longstanding relationship between the Kushner family and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the effort to isolate Iran, and troubling questions about the intersection of personal wealth, political influence, and U.S. national interests.

Kushner and his attorneys emphatically deny Cole's allegations. Cole stands by his reporting and explains why he believes important questions remain unanswered, including what President Trump knew and whether Congress should investigate.

A revealing conversation about money, power, and the conduct of American foreign policy.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Matthew Cole, author & investigative journalist, Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East