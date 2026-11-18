From the tragic death of Joseph Kennedy Jr. on a secret mission during World War II to the engineers at Texas Instruments who developed Paveway, Stern weaves together remarkable stories of technological innovation, military ambition, and the human consequences of war. Along the way, he introduces antiwar activists, refugees fleeing the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, and intelligence operatives attempting to pinpoint Saddam Hussein's location in the hours before the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Jim and Jeff explore the evolution of precision warfare, the growing threat posed by inexpensive drones, and whether America's extraordinary ability to destroy targets has outpaced its wisdom in deciding when to use military force.

Their conversation also turns to Afghanistan, where Stern spent years reporting. They discuss whether the United States should recognize the Taliban government despite its continuing repression of women and girls, and Stern's involvement with the 30 Birds Foundation, which has worked to rescue and resettle vulnerable Afghans following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Stern is the author of five books, including The 15:17 to Paris, adapted into a major motion picture directed by Clint Eastwood. The Warhead was selected by Apple Books as one of its Best Books of the Month and received a favorable review in The Wall Street Journal.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Jeffrey E. Stern, journalist and author, THE WARHEAD: THE QUEST TO BUILD THE PERFECT WEAPON IN THE AGE OF MODERN WARFARE

Show Notes:

30 Birds Foundation