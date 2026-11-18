New Mexico offers perhaps one of the most diverse skiing experiences in the country, with ski areas catering to different skill levels and budgets, from affordable family-friendly slopes to the challenging terrain of Taos Ski Valley. The guests discuss the outlook for the coming season, the influence of El Niño on snowfall, advances in ski equipment, and the economic importance of winter recreation. They also highlight special programs in Santa Fe and Taos that introduce children from underserved and lower-income families to skiing, opening doors to a sport they might otherwise not have the opportunity to experience.

Among the highlights is Taos Ski Valley's celebrated Ski Week, a tradition dating to the 1950s. These immersive six-day programs combine expert instruction, small groups, and camaraderie, culminating in the legendary martini tree celebration.

The conversation also explores the growing appeal of backcountry skiing and skinning, the practice of climbing uphill on skis fitted with special traction strips. Aaron shared important advice on preparing safely for adventures beyond groomed slopes, with particular attention to avalanche awareness.

Looking beyond winter, the guests consider the largely untapped potential for year-round mountain recreation, including mountain biking, hiking, and camping, and how greater investment in these activities could strengthen New Mexico's tourism economy.

Whether you're a seasoned skier, a beginner, or simply someone who enjoys New Mexico's extraordinary mountains, this conversation offers an engaging look at the Land of Enchantment.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Daniel James

Guests: Jeremy Cole, owner, Alpine Sports, Santa Fe

Rebecca Hagler, senior marketing manager, Taos Ski Valley

Aaron Rice, backcountry skier, avalanche instructor