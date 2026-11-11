A Conversation with Alan Dershowitz: Why I Quit the Democrats, and Why I Am a Reluctant Republican

Now, at 88, Dershowitz has joined the Republican Party, although he readily describes himself as a reluctant Republican.

In this wide-ranging conversation with Jim Falk on The Forum Plus, Dershowitz discusses his provocative new book, Why I Quit the Dems: And So Should You! (Confessions of a Reluctant Republican). He explains his growing disillusionment with the Democratic Party, his concerns about identity politics and antisemitism, and the lack of free speech on many American universities including Harvard where he spent his career.

The conversation also turns to Jeffrey Epstein, whom Dershowitz represented as an attorney. Dershowitz reflects on their association and expresses regret about ever having met the disgraced financier and human trafficker.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Professor Alan Dershowitz, author, Why I Quit the Dems and So Should You (confessions of a reluctant Republican*)