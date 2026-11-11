11/11/2026 The Third Phase: John C. Adams on Rethinking Democracy
At a time of deepening political divisions, global conflicts, and growing uncertainty about the future, is it time to rethink democracy itself?
In his new political thriller, The Third Phase, author John C. Adams draws on the ideas of Plato and Saint Augustine to explore fundamental questions about justice, power, human nature, and the possibility of creating a better world.
Drawing on three decades in international finance and his experience as a youth pastor, Adams brings an unusual perspective to these questions.
In this conversation with Jim Falk, Adams explains his concept of “True Democracy,” a model that would give citizens a direct vote on contested legislative decisions, rather than leaving those decisions entirely to elected representatives.
Adams also discusses his plans to publish a nonfiction sequel that will offer concrete policy recommendations for putting the ideas explored in The Third Phase into practice.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: John C. Adams, author, THE THIRD PHASE