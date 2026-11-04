11/04/2026 Forum Plus - Carlos the Jackal: A Conversation with Joby Warrick

Warrick also recounts his remarkable March 2025 interview with Carlos in a French prison, potentially one of the last interviews with the notorious terrorist, now 77 and reportedly experiencing early-stage dementia.

Joby and Jim explore the rise and fall of the world's first celebrity terrorist and how advances in biometric technology and international intelligence cooperation have changed the world in which Carlos once operated.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Joby Warrick, author, The Jackal: The Rise and Fall of Carlos, The World’s First Super-Terrorist