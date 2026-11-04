11/02/2026 The Sound of Power: How Music Changes Politics

Celenza also explores how the U.S. government used jazz as a tool of public diplomacy during the Cold War, sending legendary musicians, including Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie, on goodwill tours of Africa and even the Soviet Union. These efforts demonstrated music's ability to bridge political and cultural divides, a lesson particularly relevant as the Trump administration seeks to reduce support for international cultural and educational exchanges.

Listeners will hear Nina Simone's searing “Mississippi Goddam,” an anthem of the civil rights movement, and Bruce Springsteen's “Streets of Minneapolis,” a contemporary example of music as political protest.

It's a timely reminder that music does more than entertain. It can challenge authority, bridge differences, give voice to dissent, and even change the course of history.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Daniel James

Guest: Anna Harwell Celenza, Professor of Music at Johns Hopkins University and author, On the Record: The Music that Changed America