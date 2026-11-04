11/02/2026 The Sound of Power: How Music Changes Politics
On the eve of the midterm elections, The Forum offers listeners a welcome respite from polls, predictions, and partisan debates to explore the extraordinary power of music to influence politics and bring about social change.
Joining Jim Falk and co-host Daniel James is Anna Harwell Celenza, professor of musicology at Johns Hopkins University and author of On the Record: Music That Changed America.
From civil rights to gender equality, music has served as a powerful instrument of protest and persuasion, inspiring movements and helping drive legislative change.
Celenza also explores how the U.S. government used jazz as a tool of public diplomacy during the Cold War, sending legendary musicians, including Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie, on goodwill tours of Africa and even the Soviet Union. These efforts demonstrated music's ability to bridge political and cultural divides, a lesson particularly relevant as the Trump administration seeks to reduce support for international cultural and educational exchanges.
Listeners will hear Nina Simone's searing “Mississippi Goddam,” an anthem of the civil rights movement, and Bruce Springsteen's “Streets of Minneapolis,” a contemporary example of music as political protest.
It's a timely reminder that music does more than entertain. It can challenge authority, bridge differences, give voice to dissent, and even change the course of history.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Daniel James
Guest: Anna Harwell Celenza, Professor of Music at Johns Hopkins University and author, On the Record: The Music that Changed America