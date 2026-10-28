10/26/2026 New Mexico’s Next Governor: Conversations with Deb Haaland and Gregg Hull
With Election Day just around the corner, The Forum presents separate, extended interviews with the two major-party candidates for governor of New Mexico, Democrat Deb Haaland and Republican Gregg Hull. These interviews offer voters an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about their visions for the state's future.
Haaland, a former member of Congress and U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and Hull, who served 12 years as mayor of Rio Rancho, bring very different experiences and perspectives to the race.
In conversations with host Jim Falk and co-host Peter Smith, recorded on the afternoon of October 26, the candidates discuss their priorities for New Mexico and their approaches to some of the state's most pressing challenges.
Their differences emerge on issues ranging from the construction of hyperscale data centers and tax reform to Amendment 4, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow New Mexico legislators to receive a salary.
Yet, despite their differences on these and other important issues, neither candidate spoke negatively about the other. At a time when political campaigns are often dominated by personal attacks and bitter partisanship, the respectful tone of these conversations is a credit to both candidates and the way they have conducted their campaigns.
With New Mexicans preparing to choose their next governor on November 3, these interviews offer voters an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about their visions for the state's future.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Deb Haaland, Democrat Party Candidate for New Mexico Governor
Gregg Hull, Republican Party Candidate for New Mexico Governor