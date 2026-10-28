10/26/2026 New Mexico’s Next Governor: Conversations with Deb Haaland and Gregg Hull

Their differences emerge on issues ranging from the construction of hyperscale data centers and tax reform to Amendment 4, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow New Mexico legislators to receive a salary.

Yet, despite their differences on these and other important issues, neither candidate spoke negatively about the other. At a time when political campaigns are often dominated by personal attacks and bitter partisanship, the respectful tone of these conversations is a credit to both candidates and the way they have conducted their campaigns.

With New Mexicans preparing to choose their next governor on November 3, these interviews offer voters an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about their visions for the state's future.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Deb Haaland, Democrat Party Candidate for New Mexico Governor

Gregg Hull, Republican Party Candidate for New Mexico Governor