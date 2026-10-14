10/12/2026 Restoring Trust in New Mexico’s Legislature

With a new governor taking office in January, Think New Mexico is calling for sweeping legislative reforms. Its latest report, The Next Step for a Modernizing Legislature, outlines 10 recommendations, including requiring legislators to recuse themselves when they have financial conflicts of interest, stronger disclosure requirements for so-called dark money, and a mandatory cooling-off period before former legislators can lobby their former colleagues.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Daniel James

Guests: Fred Nathan, Founder & Executive Director, Think New Mexico

Read the report The Next Step for a Modernizing Legislature