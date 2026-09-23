09/23/2026 Forum Plus - Crossing the Red Line; A Conversation with Akbar Shahid Ahmed

We also talk about critical moments when the administration appeared to have opportunities to exert greater pressure on Israel, including the aftermath of the April 2024 killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. But that pressure was short-lived as Israel continued to push the boundaries of Biden’s so-called “red line” over a major military operation in Rafah.

Nearly three years after the Hamas attack, Gaza’s population continues to face severe shortages of desperately needed humanitarian assistance. Akbar believes there will be little progress on President Trump’s 15-point peace plan, The Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, until after Israel’s elections at the end of October, and even then the situation is likely to remain deadlocked.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Akram S. Ahmed, Diplomatic Correspondent NOTUS & Author, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors and Israel’s War in Gaza