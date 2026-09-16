09/15/2026 Forum Plus - Redwood: The Untold Story of the Cold War’s Most Extraordinary Spy
Just a few weeks before the publication of Ben Macintyre’s latest book, Redwood, I had the pleasure of talking with him about what he considers one of the most intriguing and least-known espionage stories of the Cold War. That’s quite a statement, given Ben’s long list of bestsellers, including The Spy and the Traitor, A Spy Among Friends, and Operation Mincemeat.
In this show, Ben shares with me the remarkable story of how KGB officer Vladimir Kuzichkin came to the decision to become a double agent at a critical moment in history. At the height of the Cold War, there was considerable concern that Iran, like neighboring Afghanistan, might fall within the Soviet orbit. The intelligence provided by Kuzichkin gave Britain and the United States an extraordinary window into Soviet intentions and operations in the region.
Later, when Iran’s Islamic leadership learned what Kuzichkin had revealed about Soviet activities and connections inside Iran, it took extreme measures against members and supporters of the Tudeh, Iran’s communist party, further consolidating the power of Ayatollah Khomeini and his followers. During our conversation, Macintyre also told me how MI6 officer Ian McCredie recruited Kuzichkin and built a uniquely personal relationship with him, one that continued long after Kuzichkin “retirement” in the U.K where he worked as a well-regarded acupuncturist!
It’s a fascinating story about espionage, friendship, betrayal, and the very human motivations that can lead someone to risk everything by becoming a spy.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Ben Macintyre, author, Redwood: The Untold Story of the Cold Ware’s Most Extraordinary Spy (pub. 9/15/2026)