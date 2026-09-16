09/15/2026 Forum Plus - Redwood: The Untold Story of the Cold War’s Most Extraordinary Spy

Later, when Iran’s Islamic leadership learned what Kuzichkin had revealed about Soviet activities and connections inside Iran, it took extreme measures against members and supporters of the Tudeh, Iran’s communist party, further consolidating the power of Ayatollah Khomeini and his followers. During our conversation, Macintyre also told me how MI6 officer Ian McCredie recruited Kuzichkin and built a uniquely personal relationship with him, one that continued long after Kuzichkin “retirement” in the U.K where he worked as a well-regarded acupuncturist!

It’s a fascinating story about espionage, friendship, betrayal, and the very human motivations that can lead someone to risk everything by becoming a spy.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Ben Macintyre, author, Redwood: The Untold Story of the Cold Ware’s Most Extraordinary Spy (pub. 9/15/2026)