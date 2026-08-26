08/24/2026 The Business of Deception: How to Spot a Scam Before It’s Too Late
Americans lose billions of dollars each year to fraud, but today’s scams are about far more than stolen credit cards or suspicious emails. On this edition of The Forum, we look at The Business of Deception: how scams work, why even careful and well-informed people can fall victim, and what we can do to protect ourselves and those around us. Criminals are increasingly sophisticated, using stolen identities, convincing impersonations, artificial intelligence, and even cloned voices to gain our trust and separate us from our money. Increasingly, they are also targeting children and older adults, who can be especially vulnerable to deception.
Our guests are Justin Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office; Kenneth Romero, Chief Operating Officer of Century Bank; and Colleen Hanley, Senior Vice President responsible for Treasury Management at Century Bank. Drawing on what they see every day, we talk about how criminals identify and manipulate potential targets, the warning signs we too often overlook, and what to do if you become a victim.
This is a conversation you will want to share. It is filled with practical advice, real-world examples, and an important reminder: when it comes to fraud, one of our best defenses is understanding how deception works before we encounter it.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Reverend Talitha Arnold
Guests: Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge, FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office
Kenneth Romero, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Century Bank
Colleen Hanley, Executive Vice President, Century Bank