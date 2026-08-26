08/24/2026 The Business of Deception: How to Spot a Scam Before It’s Too Late

Our guests are Justin Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office; Kenneth Romero, Chief Operating Officer of Century Bank; and Colleen Hanley, Senior Vice President responsible for Treasury Management at Century Bank. Drawing on what they see every day, we talk about how criminals identify and manipulate potential targets, the warning signs we too often overlook, and what to do if you become a victim.

This is a conversation you will want to share. It is filled with practical advice, real-world examples, and an important reminder: when it comes to fraud, one of our best defenses is understanding how deception works before we encounter it.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Reverend Talitha Arnold

Guests: Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge, FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office

Kenneth Romero, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Century Bank

Colleen Hanley, Executive Vice President, Century Bank