08/17/2026 Betrayed? Trump, Congress and the 2026 Midterms

They discuss the impact on the economy and America’s foreign relations, and express concern about steps being taken by MAGA loyalists they believe could cast doubt on the results of the upcoming midterm elections.

Later in the program, Lawrence and Shapiro share their views on why Congress has failed to uphold its constitutional responsibility as a co-equal branch of government and to act as a check on presidential overreach.

The program concludes with a call for citizens to become better informed, demand accountability, and vote.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Daniel James

Guests: John Lawrence, Ph.D., author, Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership; Visiting Professor at the University of California’s Washington Center

Ambassador Ira Shapiro, author and co-editor, Betrayed: America Didn’t Vote for This