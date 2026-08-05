08/03/2026 Food Insecurity in New Mexico: Beyond the Statistics

The conversation also examines the high SNAP payment error rates in New Mexico and Texas and why many of those errors stem from administrative problems rather than fraud. Our guests discuss the importance of the close collaboration that now exists among nonprofits, businesses, government agencies, and faith communities working to address hunger across New Mexico and Texas. For many, access to quality, affordable food is a challenge especially in rural areas where all too often a grocery store may be miles away.

Amanda Regel also emphasizes the continuing need in Santa Fe for Food Depot volunteers, while both guests encourage listeners to learn more about food insecurity in their own communities and to share their concerns with elected officials.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Producer: Jim Falk/Talitha Arnold

Guest (s): Clarissa Clark, Government Relations Officer, North Texas Food Bank

Amanda Bregel, Communications Director, The Food Depot