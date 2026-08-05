08/03/2026 Food Insecurity in New Mexico: Beyond the Statistics
According to Feeding America, one in six New Mexicans experiences food insecurity, including more than 108,000 children. Hunger affects far more than empty stomachs; it can undermine a child's ability to learn in school and thrive later in life.
In this episode of The Forum, our guests describe how rising food prices, inflation, and higher transportation costs are driving more individuals and families to food banks while increasing reliance on federal and state nutrition assistance programs. At the same time, recent changes to federal food assistance programs brought about by the One Big Beautiful Bill are making it more difficult for many to receive the support they need.
The conversation also examines the high SNAP payment error rates in New Mexico and Texas and why many of those errors stem from administrative problems rather than fraud. Our guests discuss the importance of the close collaboration that now exists among nonprofits, businesses, government agencies, and faith communities working to address hunger across New Mexico and Texas. For many, access to quality, affordable food is a challenge especially in rural areas where all too often a grocery store may be miles away.
Amanda Regel also emphasizes the continuing need in Santa Fe for Food Depot volunteers, while both guests encourage listeners to learn more about food insecurity in their own communities and to share their concerns with elected officials.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Talitha Arnold
Producer: Jim Falk/Talitha Arnold
Guest (s): Clarissa Clark, Government Relations Officer, North Texas Food Bank
Amanda Bregel, Communications Director, The Food Depot