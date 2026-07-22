07/22/2026 - BIOTECH IN THE BALANCE - A Conversation with author Jeremy M. Levin, M.D.
What if the next great geopolitical competition isn't over oil, rare earth minerals, or artificial intelligence but biotechnology?
In this episode of The Forum Plus, Jim Falk talks with Dr. Jeremy Levin, physician, entrepreneur, and longtime biotechnology executive, about the warning at the heart of his new book, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust. Levin argues that biotechnology is essential to both public health and national security, and that the United States is at risk of losing its leadership at a critical moment.
According to Levin, China is following a deliberate five-step strategy to dominate the global biomedical sector, giving it enormous strategic influence over countries that fail to keep pace. At the same time, he warns that reductions in staffing at agencies such as the FDA and CDC, cuts in research funding, and growing public distrust of science, including vaccine deniers, are weakening America's biomedical ecosystem.
Levin offers a path forward, outlining ten commitments he believes can rebuild public trust, strengthen innovation, and ensure that the United States remains a global leader in one of the our most important strategic industries.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Jeremy M. Levin, M.D., author, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust