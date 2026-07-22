07/22/2026 - BIOTECH IN THE BALANCE - A Conversation with author Jeremy M. Levin, M.D.

According to Levin, China is following a deliberate five-step strategy to dominate the global biomedical sector, giving it enormous strategic influence over countries that fail to keep pace. At the same time, he warns that reductions in staffing at agencies such as the FDA and CDC, cuts in research funding, and growing public distrust of science, including vaccine deniers, are weakening America's biomedical ecosystem.

Levin offers a path forward, outlining ten commitments he believes can rebuild public trust, strengthen innovation, and ensure that the United States remains a global leader in one of the our most important strategic industries.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Jeremy M. Levin, M.D., author, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust