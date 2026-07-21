The Trust Deficit: Can We Rebuild What We’ve Lost

The conversation examines the forces contributing to today’s decline in trust, from increasing polarization to the sense of alienation that fuels populist movements in the United States and around the world. Shaw and Solomon emphasize that populism is not confined to either the political left or right but often emerges when people feel that traditional institutions no longer represent or serve them. Drawing on the insights from their respective books, both guests offer practical guidance for rebuilding trust, stressing the importance of reliability, character, empathy, and the willingness to truly listen to one another.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Dennis Shaw, author, Slow Work of Trust

Yoram Solomon, author, The Complete Book of Trust