07/14/2026 Forum Plus - Rasputin Swims the Potomac: A Conversation with author Ben Fountain
In this episode of The Forum Plus, Jim Falk talks with acclaimed author Ben Fountain about his new novel, Rasputin Swims the Potomac. Best known for his National Book Critics Circle Award-winning novel Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Fountain's latest work is a sharp political satire that blends celebrity culture, religion, and Washington intrigue into a highly entertaining story that, given today's political climate, feels all too plausible.
Fountain shares his concern that the United States is approaching a moment when citizens will face difficult choices as they navigate an era of media manipulation, disinformation, and deep political polarization driven by economic disparity. He and Jim also explore the evolving role of religion in American politics and why faith will play an even greater part in the upcoming midterm and presidential elections.
Describing how he approaches his subjects, Fountain says that his goal is always to write "a good yarn" that also delivers a punch.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Ben Fountain, author, Rasputin Swims the Potomac