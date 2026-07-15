07/14/2026 Forum Plus - Rasputin Swims the Potomac: A Conversation with author Ben Fountain

Fountain shares his concern that the United States is approaching a moment when citizens will face difficult choices as they navigate an era of media manipulation, disinformation, and deep political polarization driven by economic disparity. He and Jim also explore the evolving role of religion in American politics and why faith will play an even greater part in the upcoming midterm and presidential elections.

Describing how he approaches his subjects, Fountain says that his goal is always to write "a good yarn" that also delivers a punch.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Ben Fountain, author, Rasputin Swims the Potomac