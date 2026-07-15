07/14/2026 Can Santa Fe Sustain Its Success?

She highlights initiatives such as the Small Business Navigator Program and GO Local, GO Different, and explains why the addition of "Creative Industries" to her department's mission reflects the city's recognition that arts, culture, and entrepreneurship are essential to the city’s economic success. Responding to a recent ranking by Consumer Affairs that placed New Mexico last among states people are considering moving to, Nelson also draws on her experience in state government to discuss what New Mexico can do to become more competitive.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Daniel James

Guests: Johanna Nelson, Acting Director, Department of Economic Development & Creative Industries, City of Santa Fe

Randy Randall, Tourism Director, City of Santa Fe

Show Notes

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