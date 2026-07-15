07/14/2026 Can Santa Fe Sustain Its Success?
In this episode of The Forum, Jim Falk and co-host Daniel James explore the forces shaping Santa Fe's future through conversations with the city's tourism and economic development leaders.
Fresh from Travel + Leisure naming Santa Fe the nation's best city to visit for the second consecutive year, Tourism Director Randy Randall explains what sets the City Different apart and how his office plans to build on that momentum. From its renowned arts community, outdoor recreation, world-class festivals, rich cultural heritage, and acclaimed culinary scene to accommodations that appeal to a wide range of travelers, Randall discusses why Santa Fe continues to attract visitors from around the world and the challenges of sustaining that success.
Tourism is only one part of the story. Johanna Nelson, acting director of the City's Department of Economic Development & Creative Industries, outlines Santa Fe's strategy for strengthening the local economy by supporting existing businesses while attracting new investment.
She highlights initiatives such as the Small Business Navigator Program and GO Local, GO Different, and explains why the addition of "Creative Industries" to her department's mission reflects the city's recognition that arts, culture, and entrepreneurship are essential to the city’s economic success. Responding to a recent ranking by Consumer Affairs that placed New Mexico last among states people are considering moving to, Nelson also draws on her experience in state government to discuss what New Mexico can do to become more competitive.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Daniel James
Guests: Johanna Nelson, Acting Director, Department of Economic Development & Creative Industries, City of Santa Fe
Randy Randall, Tourism Director, City of Santa Fe
Show Notes