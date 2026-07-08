07/08/2026 Forum Plus - TRAITORS; A Conversation with author Robert McCaw
In this episode of The Forum Plus, Jim Falk talks with bestselling author Robert McCaw about his new novel, Traitors. Best known for his Koa Kāne Hawaiian mystery series, McCaw's latest novel takes readers into the world of counterintelligence, Russian disinformation, and the complex legal and moral choices involved in protecting national security.
McCaw believes one reason for the success of his books is that, while he strives to tell a compelling story, he also works to make his plots plausible and relatable to current events.
Before becoming a full-time novelist, McCaw spent more than four decades as an attorney handling some of the nation's most significant cases involving money laundering, financial fraud, and national security. He discusses how those experiences shaped Traitors, why he built the novel around Robert Cooper, the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice's National Security Division, and why the spy genre has endured for generations.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Robert McCaw, author, Traitors (pub. 7/7/26)