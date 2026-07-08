07/06/2026 The Future of the Arts in Santa Fe
Santa Fe's reputation as one of America's premier arts and cultural destinations is central to both its identity and its economy. But how are the city's galleries and performing arts organizations adapting to changing audiences, economic uncertainty, and new expectations?
In this episode of The Forum, Jim Falk and co-host Daniel James, executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica, explore the opportunities and challenges shaping Santa Fe's cultural future with two of the city's arts leaders: Joel Aalberts, executive director of the Lensic Performing Arts Center, and Ken Marvel, co-owner and CEO of LewAllen Galleries.
Aalberts discusses how the Lensic has expanded its mission beyond its historic downtown theater through Lensic360, bringing performances, many of them free, to venues across the community and state in partnership with organizations including the Santa Fe Railyard, Reunity Resources Farm, and Meow Wolf. The Lensic, as a non-profit, is committed to taking the arts to different communities not just in Santa Fe but also throughout New Mexico. He also reflects on why audiences remain eager to share live performances, noting that unlike what is occurring with movies, attendance at The Lensic continues to grow.
Marvel explains how galleries are evolving to meet changing visitor expectations by creating more immersive and educational experiences while expanding their online presence. Although economic uncertainty has affected buying patterns, he believes the art market remains fundamentally healthy. Both guests called for a greater investment by the city in marketing which in their view would strengthen Santa Fe's entire arts ecosystem.
Together, the conversation offers an insightful look at the creativity, and collaborative spirit that continue to make Santa Fe one of the nation's most distinctive and dynamic cultural communities.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Daniel James
Guests: Ken Marvel, CEO and co-owner, LewAllen Galleries
Joel Aalberts, Executive Director, Lensic Performing Arts Center