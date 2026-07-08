07/06/2026 The Future of the Arts in Santa Fe

Aalberts discusses how the Lensic has expanded its mission beyond its historic downtown theater through Lensic360, bringing performances, many of them free, to venues across the community and state in partnership with organizations including the Santa Fe Railyard, Reunity Resources Farm, and Meow Wolf. The Lensic, as a non-profit, is committed to taking the arts to different communities not just in Santa Fe but also throughout New Mexico. He also reflects on why audiences remain eager to share live performances, noting that unlike what is occurring with movies, attendance at The Lensic continues to grow.

Marvel explains how galleries are evolving to meet changing visitor expectations by creating more immersive and educational experiences while expanding their online presence. Although economic uncertainty has affected buying patterns, he believes the art market remains fundamentally healthy. Both guests called for a greater investment by the city in marketing which in their view would strengthen Santa Fe's entire arts ecosystem.

Together, the conversation offers an insightful look at the creativity, and collaborative spirit that continue to make Santa Fe one of the nation's most distinctive and dynamic cultural communities.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Daniel James

Guests: Ken Marvel, CEO and co-owner, LewAllen Galleries

Joel Aalberts, Executive Director, Lensic Performing Arts Center