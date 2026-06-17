06/15/2026 Inside Santa Fe’s Summer Festival Season
Each summer, Santa Fe becomes a vibrant center of cultural activity, fueled by an extraordinary series of festivals that draw both residents and visitors from around the world. From classical music presented by the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, and the Santa Fe Opera, to celebrated arts traditions showcased through the Santa Fe Indian Market, Traditional Spanish Market, and the International Folk Art Market, the city offers a unique concentration of artistic experiences.
This show focuses on the Santa Fe Desert Chorale and the International Folk Art Market, while also surveying the broader landscape of Santa Fe’s festival season and the role these institutions play in shaping the city’s cultural life.
Together, these organizations create a rich cultural ecosystem with programming that complements and reinforces one another, while each maintains a distinct mission, history, and identity. At the same time, they share a common challenge: engaging the attention of both locals and tourists while exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration across the community.
Co-hosts: Talitha Arnold and Daniel James
Guests: Emma Marzen, Executive Director, Santa Fe Desert Chorale
Nadia Hamid, Director of Artist Development, International Folk Art Market