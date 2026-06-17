06/15/2026 Inside Santa Fe’s Summer Festival Season

Together, these organizations create a rich cultural ecosystem with programming that complements and reinforces one another, while each maintains a distinct mission, history, and identity. At the same time, they share a common challenge: engaging the attention of both locals and tourists while exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration across the community.

Co-hosts: Talitha Arnold and Daniel James

Guests: Emma Marzen, Executive Director, Santa Fe Desert Chorale

Nadia Hamid, Director of Artist Development, International Folk Art Market