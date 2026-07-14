07/14/2026 with Sangre de Cristo apartment fire victims and Yetzali Reyna Published July 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT Listen • 25:20 Carina Julig / The New Mexican Camerina Terto speaks during a Facebook livestream by Chainbreaker Collective about the experience of living with her family who was displaced from the Sangre de Cristo apartment complex by a fire. The workers' rights collective held a news conference in advance of Wednesday's City Council meeting advocating for the creation of a city eviction prevention fund. Sangre de Cristo apartment fire victims and Chainbreaker organizer Yetzali Reyna Aguilar discuss need for evection prevention funding and protections in Santa Fe.