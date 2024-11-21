© 2024
Moment To Moment

11/20/2024 with Mingtong Gu

Published November 21, 2024

Lynda Hope’s special guest is Mingtong Gu. Mingtong Gu is an internationally recognized teacher and healer who received his training from a variety of Grandmasters in China and at the world's largest Qigong hospital. This "medicine-less" hospital, Zhineng Qigong Center, has treated over 200,000 patients, with over 185 different illnesses, and with a 95% effective improvement rate. He is the founder of The Chi Center and Wisdom Healing Foundation and has taught Qigong to thousands of people in the USA, China, and Europe.

